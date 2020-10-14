VW Golf GTI Clubsport Has Special Nurburgring Mode But Misses the 300 HP Count

What’s a new generation Golf without its go-faster GTI reincarnation?! And Volkswagen is already ready and willing to beef up the roster with the introduction of its new flagship version, the 300 ps (295.89 hp) VW Golf GTI Clubsport. Expect some more Nordschleife front-wheel drive record attempts if we correctly interpret the hint – the German carmaker has embedded a newly minted “Nürburgring driving profile” directly into the model’s stock DNA.

9 photos