VW Golf GTI Clubsport Has Special Nurburgring Mode But Misses the 300 HP Count

What’s a new generation Golf without its go-faster GTI reincarnation?! And Volkswagen is already ready and willing to beef up the roster with the introduction of its new flagship version, the 300 ps (295.89 hp) VW Golf GTI Clubsport. Expect some more Nordschleife front-wheel drive record attempts if we correctly interpret the hint – the German carmaker has embedded a newly minted “Nürburgring driving profile” directly into the model’s stock DNA.
Hot hatches are still a thing even in today’s automotive landscape that’s filled with crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Especially when you consider that Volkswagen is among the brands that created the niche with its original Golf GTI some 45 years ago, a new arrival in the lineup is always an important novelty for the segment’s fans.
No worries, the German automaker has again delivered beyond the call of duty, following up on the GTI / GTE / GTD trio with a top of the line GTI Clubsport packing exactly 300 ps. We’re dealing with the second generation here, as the first one arrived back in 2016 to properly celebrate the 40th anniversary of the sporty GTI.
In case our memory is not mistaken, the latest version is a mild enhancement on the predecessor in terms of power – the original packed 265 ps and a temporary boost even supplied 290 ps for short periods of time.
Also, the new 300 ps power level stops just short of leveling the playing field with the limited edition Clubsport S (310 ps) that in May 2016 achieved an all-time lap record for FWD cars on the Nordschleife with a time of 07:49:21 minutes.
Of course, it now bears all the hallmarks of the eighth-generation Golf, including the new design traits premiered by the latest GTI. It’s also coming with a few exclusive styling enhancements, such as an enhanced front end and an exclusive two-part roof spoiler.
Volkswagen hasn’t forgotten about fitting it with a nice set of 18-inch alloys, along with a special diffuser, wider side sills, new oval exhaust tips, and a lowered stance (-10 mm / 0.39 in.) either.
Inside, the GTI Clubsport receives a sports steering wheel with paddles for the standard 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DSG), faux-aluminum pedals, along with premium sport seats in ArtVelours, among others.
Aside from the 300 ps / 400 Nm (295 lb. ft.) novelty under the hood, the Golf GTI Clubsport also includes an enhanced Vehicle Dynamics Manager. It adds the standard electromechanical front-axle locking differential to the network – along with a completely new Nürburgring driving profile that “is configured to suit the track characteristics of the legendary Nordschleife and deliver impressive driving dynamics.”
No worries, the German automaker has again delivered beyond the call of duty, following up on the GTI / GTE / GTD trio with a top of the line GTI Clubsport packing exactly 300 ps. We’re dealing with the second generation here, as the first one arrived back in 2016 to properly celebrate the 40th anniversary of the sporty GTI.
In case our memory is not mistaken, the latest version is a mild enhancement on the predecessor in terms of power – the original packed 265 ps and a temporary boost even supplied 290 ps for short periods of time.
Also, the new 300 ps power level stops just short of leveling the playing field with the limited edition Clubsport S (310 ps) that in May 2016 achieved an all-time lap record for FWD cars on the Nordschleife with a time of 07:49:21 minutes.
Of course, it now bears all the hallmarks of the eighth-generation Golf, including the new design traits premiered by the latest GTI. It’s also coming with a few exclusive styling enhancements, such as an enhanced front end and an exclusive two-part roof spoiler.
Volkswagen hasn’t forgotten about fitting it with a nice set of 18-inch alloys, along with a special diffuser, wider side sills, new oval exhaust tips, and a lowered stance (-10 mm / 0.39 in.) either.
Inside, the GTI Clubsport receives a sports steering wheel with paddles for the standard 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DSG), faux-aluminum pedals, along with premium sport seats in ArtVelours, among others.
Aside from the 300 ps / 400 Nm (295 lb. ft.) novelty under the hood, the Golf GTI Clubsport also includes an enhanced Vehicle Dynamics Manager. It adds the standard electromechanical front-axle locking differential to the network – along with a completely new Nürburgring driving profile that “is configured to suit the track characteristics of the legendary Nordschleife and deliver impressive driving dynamics.”