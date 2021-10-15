AAA Study Shows Why Relying on ADAS Systems Can Be Tricky, Mainly If It Rains

One of the main pieces of criticism Tesla Autopilot received over the years is that it allegedly induces an overreliance on a system that is still in the beta phase of development. Even if it were fully developed, it would still not make the car fully autonomous, as Tesla has told regulators. The AAA has bad news for ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems), even the ones that are stable releases: they do not work as expected when it rains.

6 photos