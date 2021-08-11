Guy Does Nurburgring Lap In Under 10 Minutes On a Yamaha R1, In Heavy Rain

Nürburgring’s Nordschleife (North Loop) race track in Germany is famous among petrolheads and motorcyclists, whether they use it for racing, testing, or simply to get their adrenaline pumping. It is over 12 mile-long (20 km) and has an elevation of 984 ft (300 m). And if you can’t be there to enjoy it in the flesh, what better way to feed your speed-seeking needs than by watching this guy on what might be the fastest wet motorcycle lap of the Nürburgring.
The Yamaha YZF-R1 is indeed a superbike, otherwise, it wouldn’t have still been in business, considering it was introduced in 1998. But even on a superbike, doing laps on the slopes of the Nurburgring Nordschleife when it’s pouring down and the track is all wet, can be a difficult challenge. Even if you’re Andy Carlile.
Carlile (a.k.a. AndyPath) is quite a legend at Nürburgring, setting a seven minutes and 10 seconds lap record back in 2012, also on an R1, as reported by Bridge to Gantry. As stated in a past interview, he managed to go that fast because he literally didn’t slow down. Not to mention that he knows the Nürburgring tracks by heart, having completed thousands of laps on them over the years.
His bike was a modified 2005 Yamaha R1, which he bought crash damaged. Aside from the standard engine, pretty much everything else was upgraded.
And now, nine years later, Carlile gets back in the spotlight with possibly the fastest wet motorcycle lap of the Nurburgring Nordschleife (under 10 minutes). His motorcycle of choice was again an R1. This time though, the bike’s components are mostly stock. The stock motor has a new crank in, and there’s a new race loom in it, which is a Track Electronics copy. And to keep it decently soft, the springs on the bike are also standard. As far as the tires go, the YZF-R1 was equipped with proper Dunlop wet racing tires.
