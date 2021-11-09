The ‘50s Spartan Royal Spartanette Is Still a Luxury Trailer With Incredible Potential

Australia Will Let You Have This Rare 2017 HSV GTSR W1 Sedan for McLaren 765LT Money

What a treat this is! You’re looking at Australia's fastest and most powerful Commodore ever built. Dubbed the HSV GTSR W1, only 300 units were ever built, each powered by the same 6.2-liter supercharged LS9 V8, producing 635 hp (474 kW) and 600 lb-ft (815 Nm) of torque. 28 photos



According to the ad, this is chassis #197 and its features list includes the 6-speed manual gearbox, 20-inch HSV alloy wheels, Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, heated HSV podium seats with Alcantara trim, a spare wheel, carbon fiber side vents and spoiler, Bose audio system, keyless start, torque vectoring, a Heads-up Display, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, a rear-view parking camera, sat-nav with Bluetooth and loads more.



It’s also only done 1,188 miles (1,913 km), making it even more desirable – you don't even want to know how much this car would have cost if it came with delivery miles.



As for other indicators of its technological superiority over “regular”



In terms of visuals, you get black bezels for the headlights, a unique W1 side skirt paintout, HSV Aeroflow Performance rear spoiler with carbon fiber upper, carbon fiber W1 fender vents, plus a few other black accents here and there.



HSV described the GTSR W1 as its "road-legal race car" and we have to say, it looks, sounds and according to those lucky enough to sample it properly, drives the part too.

