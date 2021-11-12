Ducati Streetfighter Gets New Entry Level Sports Naked, the V2

Not long ago, Ducati promised a flood of new models coming our way by the end of the year. We’ve already had the unveiling of the Multistrada V2 and the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, and this week we’re treated to two new members of the Streetfighter family.
V2 and V4 SP is how they’re called, and they are the two new extremes of the range: the former is the new entry level, while the former is the best Streetfighter has to offer.
It’s the V2 we’re here to talk about now, a machine described by the Italians as a sports naked with “a truly sharp design” and engineering that employs cues from both the V4 and the Panigale V2.
Lacking fairings and boasting wide handlebars, the two-wheeler comes with a wide saddle with new padding, repositioned foot pegs for increased room, and a total weight of just 178 kg (392 pounds).
Inside the thing’s frame sits a 955cc Superquadro engine rated at 153 hp and 101 Nm of torque. Three riding modes are available, namely Sport, Wet, and Road, each coming with their own dedicated controls.
Compared to the Panigale V2, the Streetfighter has a longer single-sided swingarm (by 16 mm), a 43 mm Showa BPF front fork, and a Sachs shock absorber. Five-spoke wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso tires make the connection to the road, while stopping power comes from Brembo hardware, most of it transplanted from the Panigale V2.
The Streetfighter V2 makes use of the entire complement of Ducati safety features, including ABS Cornering EVO with slide by brake, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Quick Shift up/down (DQS) EVO 2, and Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO.
The Italians say the new model will become available at dealerships as soon as next month, in Ducati red with black rims. Pricing for the new entry level was not announced.
