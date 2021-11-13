Reborn 1967 Chevy Camaro “Iconic Spec” Audaciously Mixes Virtual Old and New DNA

A quick look at the success of models that voluntarily took a step back into their glorious past will reveal the automotive world’s knack for constantly returning to origins. That’s also precisely how life works in general.
Check out the list for upcoming movie releases and you’ll spot at least one reinvented franchise making its way to the silver screen in the coming months. Shop for a gadget and you’ll easily find a niche for stuff that looks obsolete but has all the latest features embedded within. Or just take a stroll downtown and marvel at the recurring fashion habits.
It seems that we see life as an eternal play between old and new. So, it shouldn’t feel surprising that people love both classic cars and their modern counterparts so much. Sometimes, they passionately adore them to the brink of mixing vintage styling with modern technology. And don’t just call them all restomods because that’s hardly inclusive enough.
Just take a look at this virtual project from Siim Parn, the pixel master behind the spdesignsest account on social media. He’s got a major knack for taking all the latest and most popular new model releases and remastering them into CGI ghosts of their former selves. It’s a backward restomod – as he starts from a contemporary car to reach a dreamy, vintage result.
For me, this type of imaginative content should have its category, so I’m going to file these projects under the “neo-retro” label from now on. By the way, if the 2019 Chevy Camaro retconned into a beautifully modernized 1967 version looks familiar it’s because we’ve already seen it before – albeit in blue.
This time around the CGI expert decided to enhance the instant classic appearance with a bit of a flashy attitude – and he dubbed the orange with white stripes paintjob as the “Iconic Spec.” The modifications are subtle, but we also noticed the addition of a pair of matching-orange front lights and the wheel-swap to a classic white set. Further down below there’s also the original blue SS version – feel free to check it out and point out if we missed anything else.
