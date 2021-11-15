Bombshell: McLaren Reportedly Acquired By Audi [UPDATE: McLaren Denies]

The world got the news, unconfirmed by the parties involved, shortly after BMW announced they weren't interested in buying out the financially struggling British supercar team, despite providing the iconic McLaren F1's engine. Now, any chance for a reunion between the two parties some McLaren fans have been hoping for is well and truly up in smoke.



But contradicting reports this morning from a source at Autocar seemed to indicate a sale was succesfull. That was until Mclaren was forced to declare said reports "wholly inacurate". Between McLaren and its new sister company Lamborghini, Audi was purported to have become the sole proprietor of two of the most important supercar brands the world has ever known.



The implications of these two titans of the industry sharing real estate under the same corporate roof, as impact ful as they may have been, are for now still in the realm of speculation. Still, Lambo's signature V12 engine suddenly feels more than a bit last week compared to the small, turbocharged V8s that find their way into most McLarens.

SUV