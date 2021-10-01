Toyota 2000GT Virtually Thrashes Classic Halo Status With Aggressive Wide Stance

Some people have no respect for legends. And, as far as the automotive world is concerned, that’s valid for about every pixel master dwelling the quarter-mile plains and time attack mountain roads of imagination land.
Introduced at the Tokyo Motor Show way back in 1965, the Toyota 2000GT served as a wake-up call for the rest of the world. It turned out that Japanese automakers could easily (with a little help from Yamaha, in this case) envision sports cars/grand tourers just as exciting and enjoyable as Europeans or Americans.
Thus, the 2000GT has become a timeless classic for Toyota and a supercar that can be counted as a proper collectible. Naturally, because of its scarcity, the prices have continuously gone up and many value originality above anything else.
So, most 2000GT fans would be enraged at the sight of an aggressively customized example. Luckily for their mental wellbeing, this isn’t the case here. As such, the latest project from Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master behind the musartwork account on social media, is just wishful thinking.
After virtually playing with all sorts of things – from American legends to epic European off-roaders – the Head Designer at West Coast Customs has decided to do what he knows best. That would be to customize the berserk out of a halo car. And this CGI reinterpretation of the 2000GT has about everything.
Including an aggressive widebody kit that has extra-wide fenders and lots of aero bits and pieces, a shiny set of golden-spoked wheels clad in ultra-meaty rubber, as well as a slammed attitude. On the other hand, because he confessed to loving the “long nose, pushed back cabin” classic silhouette of this “bad boy,” the artist did refrain from slapping a huge wing out in the back.
Also, as far as the engine under the hood is concerned, it’s anyone’s guess if Toyota’s 3M 2.0-liter straight-six was kept intact... Or the CGI master perhaps envisioned a controversial 2JZ-GTE swap of some sort!
