Slammed Toyota Crown Virtually Treats Everyone Like They're Classic Japanese VIPs

While it’s not a traditional sight in the United States, Toyota’s Crown is as legendary as it gets. And at least on equal footing with icons such as the company’s Land Cruiser series of off-roaders.
Now in its fifteenth generation, Toyota’s Crown has been around since way back in 1955. Thus, it is currently the Japanese automaker’s longest-surviving passenger car moniker, with the Land Cruiser only beating it for overall bragging rights by a whisker.
On the other hand, the latter has nothing on the Crown as far as the North American lineage is concerned. After all, the original Toyopet Crown was Toyota’s first U.S.-exported vehicle back in 1958. As such, while Crowns are not a traditional sight across America, one shouldn’t be surprised if a classic example pops up here and there from time to time.
For Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master behind musartwork on social media (and also the Head Designer at West Coast Customs in the real world), that encounter took place during a Cars & Coffee Classics meet in Anaheim, California. And, as everyone can see, the jaw-dropping Crown sighting at the event was enough to trigger his imagination.
Now, we can all ogle freely at his version of a classic Toyota Crown. Complete with looks that would probably make any Japanese VIP-style fan entirely proud. By the looks of it (feel free to point us in the right direction if we’re mistaken), this is a fourth-generation S60/S70 model that’s been slammed into the ground to the point of making Formula One racing cars a bit envious.
Naturally, its virtual black attire has been richly contrasted with lots of shiny chrome bits and pieces – including a nice set of deep-dish, vintage-style SSR Wheels. Nothing else seems to break the silver and black tuxedo-like monotony, save for the mandatory crimson badges. And it’s probably for the best! This thing looks so eerily serious, yet it’s also unapologetically cool.
