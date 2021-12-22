1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Virtually Hides Supercharged V8 Super Snake Goodies

The mirage of restomod vehicles is so great that even digital content creators cannot help but use the template for some of their virtual projects. And traditional classic car culture venues agree.
Quite literally, since we are staring at a 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback restomod that sprung back to digital life with help from a well-known pixel master and the Classic Cars Culture outlet (aka classics_culture). As for the author, it’s none other than Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs.
Although he muses if his latest project got the original ‘Stang either “ruined or blessed,” his fans might easily swing towards the latter, considering many of his previous creations. Of course, when you are involved in a collaboration, compromises might be made so both visions happily intertwine.
While it may not be a purist’s cup of tea, for anyone else that’s in love with the vintage Mustang but does not want the shady reliability and performance of an old car, it might qualify as a dream restomod. Albeit a virtual one, as – quite unfortunately – there is no indication this black beauty will ever become real.
Naturally, if this weren’t merely wishful thinking, it probably would have cost at least an arm and a leg. Imagine the bill for acquiring an original 1967 Mustang and then restoring it to its former glory. And that would be just part of the project, as then one would have to consider all the fabrication and modifications needed to fuse it with the imagined modern technology.
Which, by the way, includes perks such as a Shelby Super Snake hood. That one is not just for show, though, as immediately below it would reside the company’s 825-horsepower Whipple supercharged V8. But what a glorious ride it might have been, complete with the shiny black finish, custom widebody kit, lowering suspension setup, rad side exhaust, and the traditional Mag wheels.
