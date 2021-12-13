This 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Is a Great Big-Block Find If You Don’t Mind Its Shape

5 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Sees Daylight After 41 Years, Still Full of Dust

The 390 (6.4-liter) big-block V8 engine was the most powerful choice in the model year 1967 Mustang lineup, generating 320 horsepower and 427 lb-ft (579 Nm) of torque. 22 photos



The 1967 Mustang production exceeded 472,000 units, out of which the fastback accounted for approximately 71,000 cars. And needless to say, not a lot of them were equipped with this 390 big block, so the Mustang we have here is clearly a rare find.



There’s a good chance the engine is currently locked up from sitting, so such information would definitely come in handy. The seller does say the car needs mechanical fixes, so a visual inspection of the Mustang should help better determine if there’s still life in this big block.



The Mustang left the factory painted in Acapulco Blue, and this once again makes it quite a rare example of the 1967 lineup. According to some rough estimates,



The seller also has a Marti report, which should help us figure out just how rare this Mustang really is, but the potato-quality photo makes it impossible to see anything in the scan.



The bidding is advancing slowly, and the top bid at the time of writing has reached $1,500. Of course, the reserve is yet to be met.

