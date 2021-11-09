5 Turnkey 1969 Chevy Camaro SS Has Become an Expensive Corvette-Powered LS3 Gem

1967 Ford Shelby GT350 Looks Fittingly Original but It's a 408CI Restomod Monster

Well, that’s a question for the diehard original Mustang fans to answer. The rest of the world might be satisfied with the knowledge this 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 Fastback was professionally conceived as an impressive tribute to the original by the folks at MotorCity Grind of Royal Oak, Michigan.It now resides in the custody of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors in the same flawless state as it left the shop’s garage after the restoration and modification procedures were completed. The build wrapped mere months ago and the car has only traveled some 323 miles (520 km) since then.Looking as historically accurate as possible in homage to the original ‘67 Shelby GT350, this tribute restomod has the looks of a classic muscle car and the creature comforts/performance capabilities of a present-day sports car. Highlights include the serene Brittany Blue paintjob with cool White stripes, a reworked suspension (with front coilovers), a contemporary braking system (Wilwood, of course), as well as a great mix of old and new that’s typical of “no expense spared” projects.Naturally, what hides under the vintage body is of utmost importance. And the “monster” capabilities include a blueprinted 408ci (6.7-liter) V8 from Tri Star Engines that’s good for 460 hp. It comes along with a Tremec five-speed manual transmission (hydraulic clutch), a heavy-duty Ford nine-inch rear end with 3:73 gears, as well as many more subtle upgrades.Inside, chief among them would be the rack and pinion power steering, Shelby Deluxe interior, or the Vintage Air system. Meanwhile, on the outside people will surely notice the sound of the bespoke 2.5-inch Stainless Steel exhaust or the looks of the custom 17-inch GT9 wheels. Naturally, none of this comes cheap, so the asking price is a mind-boggling $174,900.

