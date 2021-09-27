U.S. Air Force’ Tribute Call Sign for Carroll Shelby Is “Snake Charmer,” Of Course

Heralded as one of the greatest car guys that ever lived, Carroll Hall Shelby would have been almost a century old by now. If not for the tragic moment in spring 2012, when the designer, race driver, and entrepreneur had to “race” in search of the plains of automotive Valhalla...
Fret not, because his memory will live on forever. And, possibly, his annual Birthday Bash will do the same. But for 2021, the event celebrating 98 years since the birth of the Shelby man had a handful of interesting premieres. One of them would be the alleged decision by the United States Air Force to grant a huge tribute to Carroll.
According to the reports (signaled by various fans of the official Team Shelby Club group) coming from the Friday nights Carroll Shelby 98th Birthday Bash, the U.S.A.F. decided to officially award an honorary call sign in recognition of his WWII-time service as a flight instructor. From now on, he will be known as “Snake Charmer,” which is entirely fitting, of course. By the way, according to the available info, this might be the very first time a call sign is bestowed upon a non-combat fighter pilot.
Even better, during the Bash’s Banquet, the announcement was doubled by the reveal of the unique 2021 Shelby Super Snake Widebody Carroll “Snake Charmer” Shelby. It’s a 2021 Mustang Signature Edition “with a patriotic livery package that pays tribute to Carroll Shelby” and the Air Force at the same time.
As such, the Whipple supercharger-equipped Blue Oval has 825 horsepower, the Shelby widebody pack, Extreme Cooling pack, Shelby by Borla exhaust system, Ford Performance Track Handling goodies, as well as a bundle of bespoke enhancements. Among them, a unique Aviation-tribute livery, one-off Shelby wheels, as well as a bespoke Katzkin Leather Red, White, and Blue cockpit treatment.
This 1-0f-1 Shelby will go to one lucky Shelby/Air Force aficionado thanks to a raffle taking place during the 2022 Kansas City Air Show, with donations to benefit the Children’s Mercy Kansas City children's hospital!
