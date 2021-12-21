CGI-Reborn Honda Prelude Makes Best Use to Date of Acura Type S Concept Styling

Back in 2019, Acura’s Type S Concept was quickly heralded as an exciting preview of future performance models. More than two years later, we have mixed feelings whether or not it achieved the desired outcome.
Acura told us to “welcome the next era of performance” with the new Type S Concept. Most fans gladly did, and it’s most likely they now have a sweet/bitter after-taste. Sure, Acura did transform the prototype into the brand spanking new TLX Type S, a sporty sedan that clearly shows this body type is not yet obsolete.
But then it did not follow through with more design heroes. Instead, they gave us the rather bland Acura Integra Prototype. Now, most diehard aficionados are disillusioned about the potential of the 2023 Integra production series reinvention. A glorified Honda Civic Si compact sports car with a liftback body was not exactly what they expected.
Luckily, virtual artists usually know how to put these glorious designs to better use. Case in point, Jim – the pixel master behind the jlord8 account on social media. He usually dabbles within the confines of his 1980s and 1990s classic American car passion. But now and then, he takes a swing at alternate future outcomes that (unfortunately) will never be.
His latest one comes with a JDM twist on the matter. And it clearly has to do with the 2019 Acura Type S Concept. But instead of going down the logical Integra path, he jumps across the corporate headquarters into the Honda bandwagon. And the CGI expert imagines a potential revival of the iconic Prelude nameplate.
Sure, with the hypothetical sixth-generation Honda Prelude morphed out of the Type S Concept, perhaps it was better named as the “modern-day” Prelude Prototype. But alas, it does not matter. After all, just like many other great projects, this one is also forever destined to remain mere wishful thinking.
