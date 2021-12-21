Shelby Cobra Gets Imagined as Southern Cali Lowrider, Has Fitting Snake “Skin”

Sometimes it’s pretty obvious when someone does not love a particular season. For many, it’s hard to cope with the freezing snowy realities of winter. So, they just retreat somewhere hot. Even if only virtually.
Even virtual artists can be influenced by the changing seasons. For example, we recently saw a London, UK-based pixel master try to mystify a modernized hardtop Cobra with a ducktail and sculpted widebody that was almost hidden in a foggy CGI environment. Entirely fitting, right?
On the other hand, Abimelec Arellano, the CGI expert better known as abimelecdesign on social media, clearly does not care much for this winter season. And he seems to prefer everything digitally hot, including the legendary AC Shelby Cobra.
So, after previously pitting a dreamy 6x6 version of the “Rambo Lambo” 002 against Miami’s Ocean Drive like it’s 1986 all over again, he thoroughly continues to imagine a sunny atmosphere. And his latest creation may very well be just as outrageous as projecting a mashup meeting between a Chevy OBS pickup truck and Lambo’s original Countach... If not, it is still close enough.
As such, he is now asking if “we ever wondered how a Shelby Cobra would look like as a So-Cal style lowrider?” Even if we did not, he still gave us the imaginative answer, morphing the iconic Cobra into a stunningly cool Southern Cali lowrider wonder. Well, it’s definitely not for everyone.
But it looks so rousing that frankly, we do not mind. It’s clear wishful thinking, so no harm is done. Especially when creating that snake “skin” effect on the body, which bodes well for the entirely unchaste atmosphere.
Besides, the explanations abound (they’re embedded below, of course). Thus, we are finally allowed a glimpse into the thought creation process. Something we always appreciate in a sea of virtual artists that usually just slap their social media feed with a shot or two. And then quickly call it a day...
