Subaru Impreza 22B STi Flaunts Modern Return, Sets 2022 WRX on the Right Course

Noticed how JDM car aficionados have vocally expressed their discontent towards recent arrivals such as Subaru’s latest WRX or Acura’s Integra revival? Perhaps it’s time the record was set straight. At least virtually.
Everyone was probably taken by surprise by Acura’s decision to bring back the storied Integra nameplate. But as the dust settled on the Prototype’s official introduction, a fan-induced storm rose quickly with thunder and lightning against the blandness of the five-door liftback design.
Likewise, a few weeks before that it was Subaru aficionados that firmly voiced their negative feelings towards the second-generation 2022 WRX performance sedan. Of course, this proved incredibly fertile ground for automotive virtual artists. So, they quickly rose to the challenge and redressed both JDM icons with more appropriate attire.
Oddly, although Jim – the pixel master behind jlord8 on social media – usually favors American creations from the 1980s and 1990s, he was also among them. Not necessarily chief, but let’s just say that his decidedly hearty Acura Integra redesign based on the company’s NSX was like music to our ears.
Now he’s apparently up to a JDM pincer movement as the 2022 WRX has also appeared on his to-do list. This time around, the transformation base is much more subtle, as he doesn’t even mention the WRX sedan. But those plastic-clad front and rear fenders aren’t fooling anyone, right?
Anyway, this digital project is also a lot more futuristic than most of his usual works and easily gives us ample concept vibes. The whole idea is to bring back to our attention the fabled 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi, with the WRX cues hiding behind prototype design and a traditional widebody coupe factor.
As always, it’s merely wishful thinking. And while Subaru will probably never make it happen as imagined here, we still appreciate the effort and attention to detail. Those round bumper lights always look cool on anything branded Subaru, dressed up in blue, and sporting gold wheels!
Likewise, a few weeks before that it was Subaru aficionados that firmly voiced their negative feelings towards the second-generation 2022 WRX performance sedan. Of course, this proved incredibly fertile ground for automotive virtual artists. So, they quickly rose to the challenge and redressed both JDM icons with more appropriate attire.
Oddly, although Jim – the pixel master behind jlord8 on social media – usually favors American creations from the 1980s and 1990s, he was also among them. Not necessarily chief, but let’s just say that his decidedly hearty Acura Integra redesign based on the company’s NSX was like music to our ears.
Now he’s apparently up to a JDM pincer movement as the 2022 WRX has also appeared on his to-do list. This time around, the transformation base is much more subtle, as he doesn’t even mention the WRX sedan. But those plastic-clad front and rear fenders aren’t fooling anyone, right?
Anyway, this digital project is also a lot more futuristic than most of his usual works and easily gives us ample concept vibes. The whole idea is to bring back to our attention the fabled 1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi, with the WRX cues hiding behind prototype design and a traditional widebody coupe factor.
As always, it’s merely wishful thinking. And while Subaru will probably never make it happen as imagined here, we still appreciate the effort and attention to detail. Those round bumper lights always look cool on anything branded Subaru, dressed up in blue, and sporting gold wheels!