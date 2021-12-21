5 2019 Cadillac XT4 Goes Official, Priced At $35,790

2022 Cadillac XT4 Gets Mild-Hybrid Tech, Intelligent Voice Assistance, but There's a Catch

Cadillac has introduced a new version of the XT4 premium subcompact crossover, which features mild-hybrid technology. It’s said to improve fuel consumption by 5-6%, and it’s already up for grabs. 8 photos



According to the automaker, it enables electric assistance and idling, and features regenerative braking, and highly-responsive stop/start system. As a result, the crossover, which also sports intelligent active torque control and five-link independent rear suspension, is quieter, smoother, and more economical. The output and torque remain undisclosed at the time of writing, however.



Besides getting mild-hybrid functionality, the



We wouldn't go to our local Cadillac dealer if we were you, because the mild-hybrid XT4 is actually offered in China, priced between RMB 261,700 and RMB 354,700 (equal to $41,030-$55,610). It combines the 2.0-liter turbo'd engine, hooked up to a nine-speed automatic transmission, with a 48-volt motor and battery, assisted by the power management module and hybrid control unit. According to the automaker, it enables electric assistance and idling, and features regenerative braking, and highly-responsive stop/start system. As a result, the crossover, which also sports intelligent active torque control and five-link independent rear suspension, is quieter, smoother, and more economical. The output and torque remain undisclosed at the time of writing, however. Besides getting mild-hybrid functionality, the 2022 XT4 sold in the People's Republic has a new intelligent voice assistant, with enhanced functionality. Single command wake up, driver and passenger voice recognition, and Baidu Maps voice package sharing support for multiple devices are all included. Baidu CarLife mobile mapping, wireless Apple CarPlay, Wi-Fi hotspot, and 100GB of free OnStar connectivity data service annually are on deck too, together with the head-up display, and an assortment of safety systems. The car also supports over-the-air updates. Depending on the selected specification, the latest iteration of the XT4 can be had with heated and ventilated front seats, with massaging and memory functions, as well as leather upholstery with double-stitching. A premium sound system signed by Bose works in concert with the noise cancellation to make the whole ride quieter. The wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones and negative ion air purification system further enrich the experience. Customers will have to limit their choice to three colors when it comes to the interior, named the Sedona, Light Platinum, and Jet Black.

