Cadillac XT4 Now Available With Ungainly Winter Grille Cover

There was a time when Cadillac actually meant something. The crown jewel of General Motors went downhill in the 1970s when the oil crisis hit, steering away from the bigger, better, and more luxurious formula that separated it from lesser brands. The ill-advised downsizing of the 1980s didn’t help either, and neither did the poor management of the brand.
Planning was - and still is - another problem for Cadillac. Remember when Lincoln came out with the Navigator? General Motors had nothing to compete against the newcomer, which is why the bean counters decided to change a few badges and redesign the GMC Yukon to create the Escalade.
The inconsistencies that made Cadillac a has-been of the automotive industry also include the winter grille cover of the 2022 model year XT4. Offered as standard with the optional engine block heater and compatible with 2019 to 2021 models, the cover is recommended in extreme cold weather conditions with temperatures lower than 0 degrees Fahrenheit or -18 degrees Celsius.
GM Techlink highlights the cover may appear undersized because the special vinyl will stretch during installation. Be that as it may, have you seen a cheaper-looking cover on a premium-oriented vehicle? Lest we forget, the XT4 costs more than the GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox.
On the other hand, Cadillac recommends the winter grille to prevent ice from gathering on the charge air cooler. This condition results in restricted airflow to the throttle body, a loss of power, and hesitation on acceleration. In other words, the small SUV clearly doesn’t like sub-zero weather.
XT4 owners that wish to purchase the ungainly cover can do just that through their local Cadillac dealerships. On that note, the compact-sized XT4 soldiers on for the 2022 model year with little in the way of updates.
Inteluxe leatherette upholstery is the biggest update, but for some reason or another, the XT4 is no longer available with red-painted brake calipers. Be it front- or all-wheel drive, the crossover pairs a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine (codenamed LSY) with a nine-speed gearbox (codenamed 9T50).
The inconsistencies that made Cadillac a has-been of the automotive industry also include the winter grille cover of the 2022 model year XT4. Offered as standard with the optional engine block heater and compatible with 2019 to 2021 models, the cover is recommended in extreme cold weather conditions with temperatures lower than 0 degrees Fahrenheit or -18 degrees Celsius.
GM Techlink highlights the cover may appear undersized because the special vinyl will stretch during installation. Be that as it may, have you seen a cheaper-looking cover on a premium-oriented vehicle? Lest we forget, the XT4 costs more than the GMC Terrain and Chevrolet Equinox.
On the other hand, Cadillac recommends the winter grille to prevent ice from gathering on the charge air cooler. This condition results in restricted airflow to the throttle body, a loss of power, and hesitation on acceleration. In other words, the small SUV clearly doesn’t like sub-zero weather.
XT4 owners that wish to purchase the ungainly cover can do just that through their local Cadillac dealerships. On that note, the compact-sized XT4 soldiers on for the 2022 model year with little in the way of updates.
Inteluxe leatherette upholstery is the biggest update, but for some reason or another, the XT4 is no longer available with red-painted brake calipers. Be it front- or all-wheel drive, the crossover pairs a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine (codenamed LSY) with a nine-speed gearbox (codenamed 9T50).