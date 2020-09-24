Cadillac XT4 Reaches European Showrooms on October 10th, Launch Editions in Tow

Believe it or not, General Motors has not deserted (not entirely, at least) the European region. True, you can only select a few models from specific brands – for example the new mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette, or the soon to be introduced Cadillac XT4 luxury compact SUV.
If you want a different Chevrolet, let alone a Buick or a GMC, you are out of luck. So, let’s see if the available offer compensates for the losses. Cadillac’s panache might do the trick, given that low Old Continent sales also give the brand an aura of collector’s car. Of course, the premium division of the largest Detroit automaker would rather earn a more mainstream sales reputation.
As such, it is banking on the still new (sales in the U.S. kicked off late 2018) five-seat subcompact luxury crossover to make a good impression. It needs one, since this is the only model the brand has on offer for 2020 in Europe.
The dealerships will start receiving the Euro-spec model on October 10th, and the celebrate the XT4 introduction customers will have the option to select a couple of specialties, the Launch Edition and Launch Edition Sport.
In Germany, the region’s biggest automotive market, the latter can be had from 42,900 euros ($49,963) or 47,100 euros ($54,854), respectively. On the other hand, the 2021 Cadillac XT4 in its base guise can be had from €35,800, which is about 41,693 greenbacks at the current exchange levels.
For Europe, Cadillac is offering the XT4 with both front- and all-wheel drive, while the region also gets dedicated powertrains. The first to go on sale will be a regionally developed 2.0-liter turbodiesel, which is soon to be followed by a 2.0-liter gasoline. The former has 174 ps while the latter is a tad more powerful at 230 ps, while both are hooked to an efficient nine-speed automatic transmission.
Standard options for the XT4 have been shaped around Cadillac’s newly minted global “Y” trim strategy, with the available guises being the Luxury (base), followed by the specifically tailored Premium Luxury and Sport versions.
The XT4 Launch Edition and Launch Edition Sport, on the other hand, have their own distinctive appeal. The former is building on the front-wheel drive version with 18-inch aluminum wheels and satin front grille, roof rails, lower fascia, and window surround moldings. The latter has a wider choice with 2WD or AWD and a raft of sporty interior and exterior elements.
As such, it is banking on the still new (sales in the U.S. kicked off late 2018) five-seat subcompact luxury crossover to make a good impression. It needs one, since this is the only model the brand has on offer for 2020 in Europe.
The dealerships will start receiving the Euro-spec model on October 10th, and the celebrate the XT4 introduction customers will have the option to select a couple of specialties, the Launch Edition and Launch Edition Sport.
In Germany, the region’s biggest automotive market, the latter can be had from 42,900 euros ($49,963) or 47,100 euros ($54,854), respectively. On the other hand, the 2021 Cadillac XT4 in its base guise can be had from €35,800, which is about 41,693 greenbacks at the current exchange levels.
For Europe, Cadillac is offering the XT4 with both front- and all-wheel drive, while the region also gets dedicated powertrains. The first to go on sale will be a regionally developed 2.0-liter turbodiesel, which is soon to be followed by a 2.0-liter gasoline. The former has 174 ps while the latter is a tad more powerful at 230 ps, while both are hooked to an efficient nine-speed automatic transmission.
Standard options for the XT4 have been shaped around Cadillac’s newly minted global “Y” trim strategy, with the available guises being the Luxury (base), followed by the specifically tailored Premium Luxury and Sport versions.
The XT4 Launch Edition and Launch Edition Sport, on the other hand, have their own distinctive appeal. The former is building on the front-wheel drive version with 18-inch aluminum wheels and satin front grille, roof rails, lower fascia, and window surround moldings. The latter has a wider choice with 2WD or AWD and a raft of sporty interior and exterior elements.