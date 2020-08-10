Sylvester Stallone Is Selling His Customized, Brand New Cadillac Escalade ESV

5 Jamie Foxx Test-Driving a Model 3 Is the (Unofficial) Tesla Ad You Need to See

Stallone is selling his stretched, fully customized 2019 Cadillac Escalade , of the ESV variety, which means it’s longer and higher than the regular model. Bonus points, in addition to the fact that Sly’s butt sat in those seats: it’s a brand new car, and it was customized with design cues from the man himself.The conversion was done by Becker Automotive Design, the same shop that did the work on Tom Brady’s Escalade that also sold recently. Unlike this one, Sly’s has barely been driven. Becker posted a video with Sly taking delivery of his new ride in July this year, and it’s only got some 1,000 miles (1,609 km) on the odometer.With 20 feet (609 cm) added to the total length, this ESV can comfortably seat five people in the back, with plenty of legroom. The seats come with built-in massagers and thermoelectric cool and heat functions, and there are large LCD screens both in the front and rear, including a giant 43-inch (109-cm) UHD LCD smart TV.The rear-facing seats can recline and come with electric leg rests, for the most comfortable ride imaginable. For that same purpose, there are airplane-style tables and storage spaces for drinks. Electric curtains will guarantee maximum privacy when you will most need it.Since Becker seems to be keeping the details of the sale under wraps for the time being, TMZ is reporting that the asking price is $350,000 OBO, mostly because of the celebrity connection – and it’s a steal, since it was initially listed at $408,000. The car costs $89,500 and the interior upgrades are estimated at $136,330.Stallone personally oversaw the interior design, so there are Sly touches throughout it, notes the same media outlet.“I ordered my Becker ESV for a specific purpose, however, my requirement for it has recently changed and I no longer have a need for this beautiful vehicle,” the actor says in a statement. “The on-board electronics and ride quality are second to none. I hope the new owner gets years of fulfilling use from this sensationally appointed Becker Cadillac ESV.”

