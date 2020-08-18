5 The Story of This Rusty ‘57 Chevrolet Pickup Truck Will Tug at the Heartstrings

4 Rare 1965 Mercedes Benz Pullman Limousine Returns from China, Could Be Yours

3 Two Brand New DeLorean DMC-12s Locked Away in a Barn Are the Find of the Week

2 1993 Cizeta V16T From the Sultan of Brunei’s Collection Emerges in the U.S.

1 The Story of a 1977 VW Bus With Access Ramp That Will Restore Faith in Humanity

Most Perfectly Preserved 1999 Honda Prelude Smells Like Nostalgia, Is a Treat

Finding a ‘90s Honda Prelude in decent condition is rare, so this one would stand out even if it were in a worse state. As it is, though, it’s probably the most perfectly preserved 1999 Prelude on the planet. 10 photos



Redline Reviews got a hold of it for a review and test drive, courtesy of Honda America. This is the big “Aha!” moment: indeed, the reason why this Prelude is in such mint condition is that it belongs to Honda America. As such, it’s seen most use as a museum display, after which it was put in a garage for safe-keeping.



“It sat in the Honda museum for over two decades and when it was found last year, had only 600 miles on the clock,” the caption to the video available at the bottom of the page notes.



Even knowing that this Prelude was well cared for, it’s still surprising to see how well everything holds up after all these years. The paint, a gorgeous Metallic Blue that translates more like a gray on camera, still has that brand-new deep shine, the headlights and wheels are impeccable (though Honda did put new tires on), and the interior is gorgeous, albeit obviously dated.



There’s an FM radio and a slot for a cassette player (best entertainment option of the time), a skinny wheel and a Cruise Control button to the left. The sunroof is small, and the seats are clad in velour-like fabric. There’s no connectivity and no extra infotainment options: this is a ‘90s car and it shows.



The naturally aspirated 2.2-liter VTEC four-cylinder engine is another beautiful sight: so clean that you could almost eat off of it. Not recommended, but it could be done. The Type SH (Super Handling) has a five-speed manual transmission and 200 hp.



Here’s the video that could serve as the portal through which you can step back in time to 20 years ago.



If you’re in need for a heavy dose of nostalgia, you’re in the right place. Here is a 1999 Honda Prelude Type SH that doubles as a gorgeous time capsule, being in mint condition and with less than 3,000 miles (4,828 km) on the clock.Redline Reviews got a hold of it for a review and test drive, courtesy of Honda America. This is the big “Aha!” moment: indeed, the reason why this Prelude is in such mint condition is that it belongs to Honda America. As such, it’s seen most use as a museum display, after which it was put in a garage for safe-keeping.“It sat in the Honda museum for over two decades and when it was found last year, had only 600 miles on the clock,” the caption to the video available at the bottom of the page notes.Even knowing that this Prelude was well cared for, it’s still surprising to see how well everything holds up after all these years. The paint, a gorgeous Metallic Blue that translates more like a gray on camera, still has that brand-new deep shine, the headlights and wheels are impeccable (though Honda did put new tires on), and the interior is gorgeous, albeit obviously dated.There’s an FM radio and a slot for a cassette player (best entertainment option of the time), a skinny wheel and a Cruise Control button to the left. The sunroof is small, and the seats are clad in velour-like fabric. There’s no connectivity and no extra infotainment options: this is a ‘90s car and it shows.The naturally aspirated 2.2-liter VTEC four-cylinder engine is another beautiful sight: so clean that you could almost eat off of it. Not recommended, but it could be done. The Type SH (Super Handling) has a five-speed manual transmission and 200 hp.Here’s the video that could serve as the portal through which you can step back in time to 20 years ago.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.