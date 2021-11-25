Hearty 2023 Acura Integra Redesign Leans on NSX Coolness With One Major Omission

Upcoming Comet Leonard Is This Year’s Brightest One, a Once-in-a-Lifetime Event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim (@jlord8) As far as we are concerned, Acura made a smart move to revive the Japanese automaker’s legendary Integra series. Of course, the five-door liftback execution and the possibility that we are simply dealing with a rebadged Civic Si have sparked endless polemics. So much so that it doesn’t even matter that Acura promised this will be an affordable entry into the premium market, given the proposed “around” $30k MSRP for the 2023 model year production model.Luckily, those who like to dream of alternate automotive realities quickly dared to showcase their different Integra visions. A tuning nip and tuck here, a jump back in time there, and the virtual artists started a flurry of virtual Integra projects. Of course, many of them revolved around bringing back the fabled three-door liftback coupe body style, sometimes complete with a (hopefully upcoming) Type R treatment.One pixel master that was notably absent from the JDM sports car party was Jim, the CGI expert behind the jlord8 account on social media. It may have been due to his well-known passion for classic American heroes of the 1980s and 1990s. But, then again, perhaps he just took his time to prepare “a more serious take on a new Integra.” After all, he’s been dipping his CGI brush into modern revivals for some time already.Even better, his vision even goes beyond the “let’s make it a Coupe, and then let’s add some Type R cues” setup. Instead, this imaginary transformation of the upcoming 2023 Integra retcons the five-door liftback into a proper supercar impersonator. Naturally, “this takes more cues from an NSX over a Civic,” especially visually. But it also doesn’t go all the way to the finish line.Although there’s just a single POV , as is traditional for this pixel master, we are pretty sure that his NSX-inspired 2023 Acura Integra redesign leaves out one important aspect. As far as we can tell, the JDM hybrid supercar’s mid-engine powertrain doesn’t get carried into this hearty CGI transformation, leaving alone the front-engine setup. And, frankly, that is really a shame...