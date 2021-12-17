2022 Ford Capri RSe Reimagines Original 1972 RS 2600 With Sustainable Punch

Just like Ford’s Mustang was a groundbreaking step forward for sports cars in America, so was Blue Oval’s Capri nameplate across the Old Continent. We shouldn’t be surprised since Philip T. Clark was involved with the design of both.
We have no way of knowing what other Ford gems he might have cooked up if not for the fatal disease that took his life when he was just 32 years old. But perhaps he’s smiling down on some of the reinterpretations of his creations that occurred over the years. Even though not all of them will make it beyond the imaginary realm.
Case in point, the achingly beautiful creation stemming from the mind of Lars O. Saeltzer, the virtual artist behind the Larson Design moniker on social media. Also known as lars_o_saeltzer on Instagram, he recently shared a quick comparison between a very real orange / black 1972 Ford Capri RS 2600 and his modernized project.
Dubbed as the 2022 Ford Capri RSe, this virtual creation is a retro-delicious vision of what might have been if Blue Oval’s Capri was still around to this very day. Or, perhaps, he suggests a revival in a modern, sustainable key? One thing is for sure, this Capri packs an electrified high-performance punch. The moniker and front left-side charging port leave no doubt about it.
Now, since the author has only shared a singular front-three-quarters point of view, there is just one more question nagging us about what might power this vintage-modern Capri (RSe). Would it be something as bland as Ford’s Escape/Kuga PHEV architecture? Or shall we dare hope for more, like imagining it with Mustang Mach-E GT Performance underpinnings?
It’s just wishful thinking, so we are allowed to stretch as far as we like. If this was GM territory, we would have already envisioned virtual butterflies flying through our digital stomachs at the thought of a 2022 GMC Hummer EV Ultium swap... I know, we are too exuberant, right?
