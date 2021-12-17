Revived Ford Crown Victoria Has CGI Mustang and Taurus Cues, It's Ready for Duty

4 Buick GNX Widebody Is Like a Slammed CGI Antihero Looking for Total Redemption

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jim (@jlord8) Depending on which side of the barricade people are, Blue Oval’s “Crown Vic” will elicit feelings of pride and love... or fear that maybe it’s an undercover law enforcement car. Naturally, we always hope the latter will get priority, even if everyone seems to want a piece of the cool action.Including digital automotive content creators. For example, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media created a few months ago a modernized Ford Crown Victoria . It ended up looking way better than a Fusion, as the pixel master started with a Chinese-market Ford Taurus but also added lots of sporty Mustang DNA into the mix.Now, it appears the reinvention was so successful the CGI expert decided to revisit its design and add the logical Police Interceptor twist. Nothing outrageous – unlike other cases of Crown Victoria tuning – as he just played with the wheel choice and the livery. Naturally, the digital project has a more robust feeling now, as some of the sporty cues have been abandoned in favor of heavy-duty looks.Interestingly, even in Police Interceptor form this modernized Crown Vic still feels like the Mustang four-door some people wanted instead of the electric Mach-E. Now, we are pretty saddened to reveal that’s not going to be possible. After all, this pixel master’s projects are always wishful thinking That doesn’t mean they can’t be improved. For example, some people have noticed the lack of an A-pillar spotlight, while others feel that even with the law enforcement livery things are getting way too close to Honda’s Accord. They even suggested an alternative name for this creation: “Fonda Maccord.”Well, beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. We, instead, tried to imagine this Crown Vic as a real Police Interceptor sporting the Shelby GT500 supercharged V8.