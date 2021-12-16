Buick GNX Widebody Is Like a Slammed CGI Antihero Looking for Total Redemption

Without even trying to look biased, sometimes people just showcase their appreciation towards the stuff they love most. Through a mesmerizing blend of professionalism and imagination. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Automotive pixel masters are scattered all around the globe, but that does not mean they’re too far away from us. Case in point. Rostislav Prokop, a Czech Republic-based freelance CGI expert better known as rostislav_prokop on social media.
Fans of his imaginative exploits already know that he’s not overly biased. Still, even though we usually see a blend of Euro and JDM projects on his Instagram account, it’s also true that many creations have American DNA. Nothing wrong with that if you ask us.
Especially since his ideas are traditionally less outrageous than his virtual Euro and JDM attempts. Besides, he also uses every trick in the digital rule book when imagining a new U.S.-flavored CGI build. Such is the case with this dark-blue Buick Regal GNX (Grand National Experimental), which is obviously based on a second-generation example of the series.
This isn’t his first rodeo with the 1980s Buick Regal, though on this occasion he is less yin and yang about it. Instead, he probably tries to debunk the “Dark Side” myth of the severely underrated, turbocharged V6 Regal GNX that was envisioned as a potential candidate to the title of “Darth Vader’s car.”
Yes, the radiator grille remains akin to his helmet’s mouthpiece, and those restomod LEDs might look a lot like small, white lightsabers. But the traditionally all-black appearance is eschewed via the use of a stunning liquid crystal blue treatment. One that puts into great perspective all the other modifications.
From the widebody kit or crimson roll cage right down to the slammed appearance and the dark gray chrome wheels. As for what’s hiding under the GNX hood, that is a mystery to unravel some other time. Perhaps it’s something even cooler than a 276-horsepower (which was actually around 300 hp, unofficially) turbocharged V6 mill. After all, those huge dual exhausts are not there for nothing, right?
