Feral A80 Toyota Supra Widebody Restomod Has CGI Lambo Flares and Covered Wheels

Toyota is finally starting to look forward to a battery EV future with help from countless prototypes. But it seems the Japanese automaker’s fans just cannot keep away from legacy creations. Even when the aftermarket world is involved.
Frankly, I sure hope the small and fun-looking Toyota Sports EV will one day become real as the potential spiritual successor of the company’s equally little and pleasing MR2 mid-engine RWD two-seater. Right now, a production version is already confirmed during the “next few years.” But it is anyone’s guess if the head honchos will envision it as the next “mid-ship run-about 2-seater” or not.
On the other hand, these new concepts are months and years from turning into production versions. So, it’s only natural for everyone to focus deeply on the current or past iconic releases. And while the contemporary crop of GRs is slowly and steadily winning the hearts and minds of fans, there’s arguably no suitable replacement for the A80 Supra love just yet.
At least not from the outrageous virtual tuning standpoint, that is. Case in point, the latest creation stemming from the imagination of Timothy Adry Emmanuel. The virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media has received a controversial commission from the good folks over at tuningblog.eu, for a restomod Supra Mk4.
Unfortunately, there’s no hint if this digital project will ever become real. Instead, the pixel master only promises a behind-the-scenes tutorial for the making of, which is coming at a later date. Naturally, it will be interesting to see how the CGI expert came up with all the twists and turns of this polemic-inducing project, logically subtitled “is that a Supra?”
After all, some people might get confused due to the abundance of Lamborghini flares, the wild and feral widebody kit, or the covered front wheels treatment. On the other hand, diehard tuning fans will probably rejoice at the sight of this slammed Supra, whether or not it’s everyone’s cup of tea.
