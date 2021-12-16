Ford F-150 Flex Shows Digital EcoBoost V6 Alternative to Unibody Truck Madness

It seems that virtual artists, just like normal people, can get fixed ideas too. For example, they might start seeing everything as Blue Ovals across the realm of their “imagination land.” Which isn’t always a bad thing.
Save for Monday when a Chevrolet Astro virtually morphed into a Pontiac Montana van that GM never built (and never will), the rest of the current week has been entirely dedicated to Ford, as far as one prolific pixel master is concerned. And the effort is finally paying off.
The virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media functions like clockwork, churning one idea after another, daily. Because it’s not easy to come up with interesting projects every day of the week, once he gets a line of thought he’s usually focused on exploring it towards the very edge of imagination.
Now it seems he’s into Mustangs and F-150s. So, after previously coming with either a Fox Body Mustang Freestyle or a New Edge three-door Volvo wagon, he is now into flexing the power of the mighty F-Series. Quite literally since his latest mashup is a chiseled Regular Cab F-150 Flex.
Some of his prior creations look exactly like work in progress or something that’s been cooked in haste. But this time around we are dealing with one of the more elaborate creations stemming from the imagination of this CGI expert. As such, it’s truly unfortunate there is just one front three-quarters POV of the virtual love child that resulted from the marriage of an F-150 pickup truck to the Flex (2009-2019) full-size crossover SUV.
Interestingly, while it sure looks like it would easily dwarf a 2022 Maverick, this F-150 Flex seems to represent a desirable alternative for many. As such, here is a digitally sporty truck (notice the dual side exhaust for the EcoBoost V6?) to virtually fight off the current unibody compact pickup truck craze.
