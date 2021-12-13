A Brief History of the Virage, Aston Martin’s Final Truly Hand-Built Car

Chevrolet Astro Virtually Morphs Into Pontiac Montana Van That GM Never Built

In 1983, Chrysler introduced the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager and started the minivan craze . GM responded in 1985 with the Chevrolet Astro and GMC Safari, but it didn't launch a proper minivan until the Chevrolet Lumina APV arrived in 1989. The Chevy was quickly joined by the Pontiac Trans Sport and Oldsmobile Silhouette. 7 photos



But what if Pontiac had introduced the Montana as a badge-engineered twin for the



The rendering is pretty simple, with the front grille modified to adopt a V-shaped center shield with the "Pontiac" badge. But there are a couple of details setting the Montana apart from the Astro and the Safari.



There's a



Is this a van that would have made sense in GM's lineup? Well, I would say yes. With Chevrolet making the bread-and-butter Astro and with GMC providing the slightly more upscale Safari, a Pontiac van would have been a cool sporty addition to the lineup. One that would provide performance-oriented visuals to people looking for something different.



But that never happened so this rendering is all you get. The Astro was discontinued in 2005, while the Montana remained in production as a minivan until 2004 and as an SUV until 2006.







Editor's note: For illustrative purposes, the photo gallery includes images of the actual Pontiac Montana (both the minivan and the SUV) and the second-generation Chevrolet Astro.