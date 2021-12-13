4x4 Chevy OBS Turns Lamborghini Countach Impersonator for Shot at 1980s Madness

Ever since Lamborghini decided to present the limited-edition, modernized Countach LPI 800-4, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the Italian automaker’s aficionados. But what a virtually incredible journey.
As far as a select few are concerned (112 owners, for example), Lamborghini did the right thing to modernize the Countach nameplate. After all, restomods have been highly successful across the aftermarket realm. Lamborghini probably saw it fitting to join the party.
With a mid-engine hybrid supercar of more than 800 horsepower. The looks are inspired by a 1970s/1980s icon. And the capability to reach 62 mph (100 kph) in less than three seconds, as well as up to 221 mph (356 kph)! But that still wasn’t enough for some.
That immediately transformed the LPI 800-4 into a darling of the virtual realm, as well as target practice for various naysayers. So, just in case someone thinks the modernized version is a bit outrageous, what will they say about an original Lambo Countach getting mashed up with the 1980s Chevy C/K series (aka the OBS – Original Body Style/Old Body Style)?
Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, continues his recently crazy Lamborghini line of thought with a new Chevy twist. And doesn’t even attempt to sway anyone in its favor, letting his fans decide if the result is “1980s awesomeness or disaster.”
Luckily, he does give us ample explanations about what happened to the poor/lucky Chevrolet pickup truck. Its OBS body “remains largely unmodified,” apparently. That is clearly an understatement, as he added “the Countach flares and front bumper, adapted and enlarged to fit around the truck’s body.” Not to mention the iconic side vents, now tucked on the cab pillars. Or the massive wing and meaty wheel/tire combination...
Now, there’s just one mystery left unsolved. Is the Chevy K1500 still equipped with the American V8, or has the pixel master completed the journey until the very end, fitting the massive Italian V12 under the hood?
