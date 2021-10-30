Crighton Reveals New MotoGP Like CR700W, Rotaries Are Back!

2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Spotted Driving on Public Roads

Finally spotted on public roads, the Countach LPI 800-4 prepares to start deliveries early next year. The Aventador-based special edition and the Aventador Ultimae are the last hurrahs of the 10-year-old platform, which is going to be replaced in 2022 by a new supercar with a new powerplant. 67 photos



In the sold-out special edition, this mill produces a hearty 780 PS. An electric motor assists the free-breathing powerplant with 34 PS for a total of 814 PS (803 horsepower). The mild-hybrid supercar’s electric motor is located inside the automated manual transmission, and instead of a lithium-ion battery, its energy is provided by a supercapacitor. Tipping the scales at 1,595 kilograms (3,516 pounds), the Countach is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) in merely 2.8 seconds.



Limited to 112 units, referencing the LP-112 project name of the original Countach penned by Marcello Gandini, the newcomer is pretty much a Sian FKP 37 with different styling and a slightly downtuned engine. In a recently published release



"Courage, the ability to create a break without sticking to the success of the previous car, the confidence in not wanting to give in to habit were the very essence of my work," he signs off. Apply cold water to that burn, amirite?



Cash grab or not, it’s obvious the LPI 800-4 is a collectible. All 112 examples were sold before Lamborghini took the veils off back in August, and this rarity on its own is enough to push the prices up to ridiculous levels. For example, a new Countach with a delivery date of November 1st, 2022 was listed online on Mobile.de earlier this month for



