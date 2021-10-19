2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800–4 Hits the ‘Used’ Car Market With Unbelievable Price Tag

5 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Gets Digital Surgery, Goes for Rear Wing

Car flippers have definitely wasted no time in trying to make money off the new 2022 Lamborghini Countach , as only two months after it was reported that the exotic model was completely sold out, we found one for sale in Germany – or a build slot, to be more precise. 12 photos



The ad reveals a buy-it-now price of €5,950,000 or $6,900,080 at the current exchange rates, including tax. If it ends up going for that sum, then it could make its owner a cool profit of around $4.3 million, which beats investing in real estate, gold, or crypto.



Anyone interested in coughing up that much for the



According to the listing, the



More importantly, like the entire batch that consists of 112 units, it will use the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine and a 48-volt electric motor housed inside the seven-speed transmission. Lamborghini quotes 2.8 seconds needed for the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, and a top speed of 221 mph (355 kph), aided by the total output of 803 hp (814 ps / 599 kW ) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. The Advertised on Mobile by a used car dealer that has some rather bland vehicles in its portfolio, from the Ford Transit and Dacia Sandero, to the Volkswagen Polo and Opel Insignia, it costs a jaw-dropping amount of money.The ad reveals a buy-it-now price of €5,950,000 or $6,900,080 at the current exchange rates, including tax. If it ends up going for that sum, then it could make its owner a cool profit of around $4.3 million, which beats investing in real estate, gold, or crypto.Anyone interested in coughing up that much for the modern-day Countach should read the papers in the presence of a lawyer and double-check with Lambo, just to make sure that everything is legit, before signing their name on the dotted line and allegedly taking possession of it from November 1, 2022.According to the listing, the Countach LPI 800-4 in question will be finished in white, on top of a full leather interior, and will benefit from automatic air-con, ambient lighting, smartphone integration, air suspension, and a generous amount of safety gear.More importantly, like the entire batch that consists of 112 units, it will use the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine and a 48-volt electric motor housed inside the seven-speed transmission. Lamborghini quotes 2.8 seconds needed for the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, and a top speed of 221 mph (355 kph), aided by the total output of 803 hp (814 ps / 599) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque. The Countach LPI 800-4 is based on the Sian FKP 37, which in turn builds on the Aventador.

