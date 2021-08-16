Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 Gets Digital Surgery, Goes for Rear Wing

So, Lamborghini did something it doesn't usually do, and last week brought back one of the most iconic models it ever made. Yes, people, the Countach is back, in the form of “visionary, futuristic few offs” - just 112 units will ever be made. But not everybody seems to like this new incarnation.
Historically, the rear mid-engine Countach was born in 1974 and was around for about 16 years. Several versions of it were made during that time, and the car is responsible for us all no longer be offended by a car shaped like a wedge.
Like most other Lambos, this was too was an engineering masterpiece, but it was the design, of course, that first caught the eye. And it is thanks to its shape, not something else, that the Countach became one of the most recognizable Italian cars ever made.
So, when the Italians brought back the moniker and slapped it on a hybrid, few felt offended. But the design, well, that did cause some debate and, in some cases, like the one we’re here to talk about, it even spawned interpretations.
What you’re looking at is a reshaped LPI 800-4 (that’s the name of the Countach now), digitally brought back to life by digital artist Abimelec Arellano. The guy says he decided to do so because the car, “while pretty good looking, left a slight underwhelming impression on me.”
So he set out to modify it a bit (a bit more, actually) and came up with this thing here. The vehicle received a full-length bumper, the headlights got moved closer to the front edge, and the hood was modified to give the car a more aggressive appearance.
The lateral view shows fewer modifications, but we do see a modified side air intake and a different design of the phone dial wheels. We also get to see (check gallery) how the photochromatic roof shrank significantly in the remade Countach and, out to the back, the addition of a rear wing that kind of looks as it belongs there.
Does this look better than the original? It depends on who's judging, we reckon.
Like most other Lambos, this was too was an engineering masterpiece, but it was the design, of course, that first caught the eye. And it is thanks to its shape, not something else, that the Countach became one of the most recognizable Italian cars ever made.
So, when the Italians brought back the moniker and slapped it on a hybrid, few felt offended. But the design, well, that did cause some debate and, in some cases, like the one we’re here to talk about, it even spawned interpretations.
What you’re looking at is a reshaped LPI 800-4 (that’s the name of the Countach now), digitally brought back to life by digital artist Abimelec Arellano. The guy says he decided to do so because the car, “while pretty good looking, left a slight underwhelming impression on me.”
So he set out to modify it a bit (a bit more, actually) and came up with this thing here. The vehicle received a full-length bumper, the headlights got moved closer to the front edge, and the hood was modified to give the car a more aggressive appearance.
The lateral view shows fewer modifications, but we do see a modified side air intake and a different design of the phone dial wheels. We also get to see (check gallery) how the photochromatic roof shrank significantly in the remade Countach and, out to the back, the addition of a rear wing that kind of looks as it belongs there.
Does this look better than the original? It depends on who's judging, we reckon.