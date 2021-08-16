Milestone Lamborghini Urus Meets Its Owner in London, Goes for a Night Drive

More on this:

1 Lamborghini Urus Deemed Unsafe for Small Kids, New Recall Announced in the US

2 Lamborghini Urus vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Drag Race Is a Photo Finish

3 This Is the 15,000th Lamborghini Urus, Milestone SUV Celebrated in Sant’Agata

4 Kim Kardashian’s Lamborghini Urus Looks Like the Dumb & Dumber Van

5 My, Lamborghini Urus, That’s One Purple Interior You Have There!