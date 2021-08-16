Milestone Lamborghini Urus Meets Its Owner in London, Goes for a Night Drive

It took Lamborghini almost a month to sell the 15,000th Urus produced in Sant’Agata Bolognese. However, the milestone super SUV was recently handed over to its owner in London, through the H.R. Owen Group, which operates the Lamborghini showrooms in several UK cities.
In case you missed our previous coverage of the car, the Lamborghini Urus #15,000 is a right-hand drive example, part of the Graphite Capsule collection. It boasts the Grigio Keres Matte Grey exterior paint finish, with Verde Scandal and glossy accents, and rides on 23-inch Taigete wheels.
For the interior, they went for a similar design, which combines the Nero Ade upholstery with Verde Scandal trim. Other highlights include the perforated and ventilated Alcantara seats, Q-citura hexagonal stitching, embroidered logos, matte carbon fiber inserts, and black anodized aluminum details.
Shortly after the Raging Bull handed over the keys to its owner, the milestone Lamborghini Urus was taken out for a night-time tour of London. This is where the twin turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine came to life, kicking out as much as 650 PS (641 HP / 478 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque at 2,250 rpm. No matter the configuration, all Urus super SUVs are equally fast in a straight line, taking 3.6 seconds from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), and maxing out at 305 kph (190 mph).
However, the performance is bound to be improved with the facelifted iteration that’s just around the corner. Some believe that it will debut early next year, with technical mods, in addition to the visual tweaks that will set it apart from its predecessor. On top of that, the track-focused EVO variant is understood to join the lineup, perhaps alongside the rumored hybrid, with in excess of 800 HP, so the future does look bright indeed for the Urus.
