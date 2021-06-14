Kim Kardashian’s Lamborghini Urus Looks Like the Dumb & Dumber Van

While Floyd Mayweather spent $1 million on new rides, and Beyonce and Jay-Z have allegedly spruced up their fine car collection with a Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, Kim Kardashian spent some time in the company of a Lamborghini Urus.
There is no easy way of saying this, so we’ll just let it out: the Italian super SUV has received a custom, full wrapping inside and out. The white stuff covers pretty much everything, save for the windows, lighting units and exhaust tips.
If you are like us, then the first thing that came to mind was the Dumb & Dumber van. However, this one has no snout, tongue, eyes, ears and tail, so, better hope no one gets any ideas.
Don’t go bananas just yet, because this is part of a marketing stunt, with the celebrity teaming up with a clothes maker to promote a new line of “styles”. The Kardashian took to, where else, but social media to put the spotlight on their new products, sharing a few pics of the wide-hipped Lamborghini Urus, and posing next to it and inside.
The images are accompanied by a caption that says: “Kimmy had a little Lamb-bo! OMG isn’t this the cutest and funniest thing ever??? A new ride w everything SKIMS (the clothes maker) cozy fabric! We’re coming out w new Cozy styles soon. Get cozy in 6 colors and sizes XXS-5X on Monday, 06.14 at 9AM PT on [the official website] and join the waitlist now for early access to shop.”
Now, if you have been living on another planet for the past three years, came here because you saw the Kardashian name and have no idea what a Lamborghini Urus is, then the next paragraphs are dedicated to you (everyone else, scroll up to the photo gallery).
In production since 2018, this is the Italian marque’s second high-rider, after the late ‘80s, early ‘90s LM002 – aka the Rambo Lambo. It is closely related to every other big SUV made by the Volkswagen Group, including the VW Touareg, Porsche Cayenne, Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga, though it boasts unique items, and a meaty twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8.
The 641 HP and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) produced, and channeled to both axles via an eight-speed transmission from ZF, will rocket you to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and up to 190 mph (306 kph).
Don’t go buying a new Urus yet, if you have in excess of $220,000 to blow on one, that is, because Lamborghini is prepping a facelift, understood to debut next year, with the usual styling tweaks, and perhaps more agile variants, including a hybrid.
