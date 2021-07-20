This Is the 15,000th Lamborghini Urus, Milestone SUV Celebrated in Sant’Agata

An absolute success for Lamborghini, as the company’s sales have doubled ever since it officially launched, the Urus has hit yet another production milestone.
Vehicle number 15,000 just rolled off the assembly line in Sant’Agata Bolognese, and was celebrated accordingly.
Configured in right-hand drive for the British market, the milestone Lamborghini Urus is finished in Grigio Keres Matt, as part of the Graphite Capsule set of colors and finishes. It has Verde Scandal details, and a two-tone interior that combines the Nero Ade and Verde Scandal.
Presented in December 2017 and put into production two months later, the Urus doubled Lamborghini’s sales in 2019, which was its first full year on the market. It combines the automaker’s super sports car DNA with a high-riding chassis, and it is the best-selling Lamborghini model today.
The Urus shares the Volkswagen Group’s MLB Evo platform with other flagship high-riders, such as the Audi Q7, Q8, Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe, Bentley Bentayga, and VW Touareg.
Power is supplied by a twin turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine that pushes out 650 PS (641 HP / 478 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque at 2,250 rpm. With the redline at 6,800 rpm, the power unit rockets the Urus to 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.6 seconds. From 0 to 200 kph (0-124 mph), it needs 12.8 seconds, and flat-out, it will do 305 kph (190 mph).
As it celebrated its third year in the market earlier in 2021, the Lamborghini Urus is getting ready to be retired. The Italian auto firm is already working on the first mid-cycle refresh, presumably due early next year. The facelift is understood to bring revised styling and an alleged EVO variant, with a lighter construction and even more power. Electrification appears to be on the menu for the super SUV too, with the rumored hybrid version supposedly getting over 800 horsepower.
