Funny How There’s a Real Lamborghini Urus Behind This Ridiculously Fake One

We’ve seen our fair share of fake Lambos, as bad replicas can be found all over the planet. They usually involve people looking to recreate some of the Italian brand’s latest supercar models, like the Huracan and the Aventador, or the Gallardo before that. There are however those who feel like turning their crossovers into something a little more Urus-like and as you can see, it’s not a very good idea.

7 photos