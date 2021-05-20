2022 Lamborghini Urus Evo Spied With Glowing Red Brake Rotors

More on this:

1 Lamborghini EV Coming After 2025, Hybrid Lineup Also Confirmed

2 Juventus Striker Paulo Dybala Picks Up Lamborghini Aventador to Mark 100th Goal

3 This Is How a Missing Letter Turns the Lamborghini Aventador Into a Wooden Toy

4 Lamborghini’s New VIP Lounge in New York Is Where Fantasies Turn Into Reality

5 Lamborghini Huracan “Pulls a Mustang” to Surprise Both Onlookers and Eco-Toilet