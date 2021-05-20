2022 Lamborghini Urus Evo Spied With Glowing Red Brake Rotors

It’s hard to underestimate the importance of the Urus for the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese. Sportier than the tubular-framed LM002 and every single Volkswagen Group sibling, the force-fed gentle giant with V8 oomph also happens to sell better than the Huracan and Aventador.
A total of 7,430 vehicles were delivered in 2020 by Lamborghini, of which the Aventador accounted for 846 and the Huracan for 2,193 examples of the breed. The Urus, however, is getting on a bit as far as the styling and go-faster stuff are concerned. Chief exec Stephan Winkelmann and his buddies know it all too well, which is why a mid-cycle refresh is under development.
“Evo” is probably the suffix that Lamborghini will apply to the Urus nameplate, and you can look forward to a resculpted bumper for the 2022 model year. Captured by the carparazzi while lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife, the facelift also features different air vents in the rear fenders.
This particular test mule is equipped with the same lighting signatures for the headlights and taillights as the pre-facelift model, multi-spoke wheels that don’t appear meant for production, and glowing red brake rotors up front. As a brief refresher, the Urus comes standard with 440-millimeter discs with ten-piston calipers and 370-mm discs with six-piston grabbers.
Under the interesting-looking hood, the facelift rocks the same old V8, albeit with more resources. Better induction, a more aggressive mapping for the engine control unit, and so forth should help the Porsche-developed V8 engine exceed 641 horsepower and 627 pound-feet (850 Nm) of torque.
Two days ago, Lamborghini confirmed that every single model in the lineup would be hybridized by the end of 2024, and an EV will be introduced after 2025. It’s been years since technical boss Maurizio Reggiani confirmed a plug-in hybrid powertrain for the Urus, and the most likely culprit for this eco-friendly SUV is the facelifted Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
For the 2021 model year, the sports sedan levels up to 700 PS and 870 Nm, figures that translate to 690 horsepower and 642 pound-feet of torque. Porsche quotes a top speed of 315 kilometers per hour (196 miles per hour) and 3.2 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph) with the Sport Chrono Package.
