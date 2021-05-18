Juventus Striker Paulo Dybala Picks Up Lamborghini Aventador to Mark 100th Goal

Celebrities, whether they’re in the film industry, music or sports, usually project an image of instant gratification being possible. The moment you make it big in your respective industry is the moment you can afford everything you ever wanted.
That is true, of course, but what the public rarely sees or thinks of is the years of hard work that go into that making that big break possible. For 27-year-old Juventus striker Paulo Dybala, that meant loving Lamborghini cars from afar for most of his adult life. Until now, when he finally gets to see his dream come true.
The Argentinian footballer is now the proud owner of a Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, in typical Lamborghini yellow. He just picked up the car and he tells Lamborghini that, to his mind, every one of their cars should be a shade of yellow – his is the New Giallo Orion.
Dybala says getting to visit the Sant’Agata Bolognese HQ earlier on was a dream come true: for a boy from Argentina who had fantasized of one day driving a Lambo, this was the closest he’d get to seeing that dream come true. Then, he was able to place an order for his own machine and he’s proud to say it’s exactly the kind of car that makes heads turn.
The fact that delivery coincides with his 100th goal for Juventus is, as they say, the cherry on the cake. If you think about, there are few better ways that you can mark such a landmark occasion.
The New Giallo Orion exterior is matched in Nero Ade with Giallo Ade stitching, and the amount of detailing that went into making the car is astounding, Dybala, aka The Joya (“the jewel”), says. But it’s the naturally-aspirated V12 capable of producing 740 hp that does it for him: Dybala says he plans on thoroughly enjoying his new car for the next couple of weeks. That means driving without music, so he can listen to the sound of the engine.
