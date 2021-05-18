Lamborghini EV Coming After 2025, Hybrid Lineup Also Confirmed

Under the ownership of the Volkswagen Group, the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese first showcased an electrified Lamborghini at the 2014 Paris Motor Show. Based on the Huracan, the Asterion LPI 910-4 combined a rev-happy V10 with a seven-speed DCT, three electric motors, as well as battery cells offering an EV range of 50 kilometers (31 miles).
Since then, Lamborghini revisited its electrified ambitions with the Aventador S-based Sián FKP 37. Unlike its predecessor, the limited-edition supercar combines a V12 with an ISR automated manual transmission, an electric motor, and a supercapacitor instead of a battery because the supercapacitor unit provides more power for the same weight.
Going forward, the Raging Bull is forced to electrify in earnest due to restrictive CO2 regulations. Europe takes the cake with a yearly average target of 95 grams per kilometer, which is why Lamborghini has decided to electrify every model in the lineup by the end of 2024. According to Stephan Winkelmann, all three models in the current lineup will be hybridized in one way or another, thanks to an investment of more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion).
We already know the Urus will pull a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid on us, but in the case of the Huracan and Aventador, we don’t know too much about their successors. Technical boss Maurizio Reggiani let it slip that electric all-wheel drive is under consideration, a setup that would mirror the Ferrari F90 Stradale, upcoming Corvette E-Ray, and the Corvette Zora.
As part of the aforementioned investment, the first all-electric Lamborghini will arrive in the second half of the 2020s. The fourth model in the lineup after the Huracan, Aventador and Urus will probably mirror the footprint of the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT, but it remains to be seen if the Italian brand can make a case for a four-/five-door sports sedan.
Considering that Porsche will introduce a brand-new electric platform in 2023 for the Macan EV, this architecture is most likely the foundation of the yet-to-be-detailed Lamborghini EV. Premium Platform Electric is how the German automaker calls this platform, and Porsche claims significantly more driving range than the Taycan’s 227-mile (365-kilometer) EPA rating.
Going forward, the Raging Bull is forced to electrify in earnest due to restrictive CO2 regulations. Europe takes the cake with a yearly average target of 95 grams per kilometer, which is why Lamborghini has decided to electrify every model in the lineup by the end of 2024. According to Stephan Winkelmann, all three models in the current lineup will be hybridized in one way or another, thanks to an investment of more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.83 billion).
We already know the Urus will pull a Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid on us, but in the case of the Huracan and Aventador, we don’t know too much about their successors. Technical boss Maurizio Reggiani let it slip that electric all-wheel drive is under consideration, a setup that would mirror the Ferrari F90 Stradale, upcoming Corvette E-Ray, and the Corvette Zora.
As part of the aforementioned investment, the first all-electric Lamborghini will arrive in the second half of the 2020s. The fourth model in the lineup after the Huracan, Aventador and Urus will probably mirror the footprint of the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT, but it remains to be seen if the Italian brand can make a case for a four-/five-door sports sedan.
Considering that Porsche will introduce a brand-new electric platform in 2023 for the Macan EV, this architecture is most likely the foundation of the yet-to-be-detailed Lamborghini EV. Premium Platform Electric is how the German automaker calls this platform, and Porsche claims significantly more driving range than the Taycan’s 227-mile (365-kilometer) EPA rating.