Lamborghini’s New VIP Lounge in New York Is Where Fantasies Turn Into Reality

If we needed another reason to love New York, we now have one – this is where a new, Lamborghini VIP Lounge promises to enchant guests with experiences that are comparable only to what the brand’s Sant'Agata headquarters offers.
Lamborghini customers in the New York area are now getting a special treat that has the potential to exceed even the greatest expectations. A new VIP Lounge that includes a customization studio was recently unveiled in New York City. As expected, this Lamborghini NYC flagship is set up in an excellent location, in the center of the Chelsea district, on the west side of Manhattan.
According to the brand’s official announcement, the luxurious, 5,380 square-foot (500 square meters) Lounge has a gallery-style structure, with 2 floors. Here, everything is set up for guests to be able to experience the Lamborghini lifestyle.
Not only will they have various private rooms to choose from, as well as the services of an exclusive concierge, but they can also enjoy the delights of Italian cuisine. That’s right, this Lamborghini Lounge features a full-service kitchen and there’s an Italian chef ready to demonstrate that Italian cuisine is an art.
But that’s just part of creating the right ambiance. The real magic happens in the Ad Personam design study, a unique customization studio that had previously been available only at Sant’Agata. New York customers will be able to literally create the Lamborghini of their dreams, by choosing their favorite materials and color palettes.
On top of that, VIP visitors at the New York City Lounge will be granted exclusive access to never-before-seen limited-edition Lamborghini models.
And, since this is meant to be a space that truly reflects Italian heritage, premium partner brands will also make their mark on the sumptuous interiors. Bang & Olufsen sound systems, Living Divani furniture and La Dolce Vita kitchen furnishings are some of the elements that contribute to the Lounge’s high-end design.
Together with the opening of their NYC flagship, the company also announced the debut of the limited-edition Excalibur Huracán STO, created by Roger Dubuis in collaboration with the Italian brand.
The NYC Lamborghini Lounge is open to customers by invitation only, starting this spring.
