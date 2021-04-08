Lamborghini Urus Jumps Over Aventador, Nails Dirt Ramp Landing

We all know air time is extremely valuable these days, but how much are two seconds on YouTube worth? Well, we can tell you they're precious enough for a vlogger to jump his Lamborghini Urus over the other Raging Bull in his collection, namely an Aventador.
Not until that long ago, YouTubers made use of Sant'Agata Bolognese machines to grab attention by driving around with the doors up (in the case of the Aventador, of course), taking them down the aftermarket path or pulling any sort of two-dimensional stunt.
However, social media has changed, and creators aim for the sky these days (quite literally), even though most, if not all 2021 adventures of the sort have a common source: Street Speed 717 a.k.a. Mike Furman.
Ever since he jumped his 2021 Ram 1500 TRX to destruction back in January, a shenanigan that got him into legal trouble, the vlogger has been hooked on getting off the ground.
As such, he recently built what must be the least protective garage a V12 Lamborghini has ever been in, at least this side of being parked in a swimming pool, something we might call a dirt ramp. He then took his Urus to about 30 mph (48 kph) and went straight over the Aventador sitting in the middle of the setup.
Having practiced not only the landing itself but also his mid-air facial expression using a slightly but viciously modified Dodge Challenger, Mike seems to have nailed the maneuver. Some dirt and rocks landing on the supercar appear to be the only trouble caused in the making of the video below.
Given the said conclusion, as well as the fact that Lamborghini engineers made serious efforts to ensure the Urus can perform well when taken off the beaten path, pointing one's finger at the vlogger for pulling a bit of a Dukes of Hazzard on his two Lambos might be a bit more difficult than it looks.
Regardless, the double-Lambo battle against gravity can be found at the 8:47 point of the clip below, with it being just one of the many leaps the said ramp facilitated.
However, social media has changed, and creators aim for the sky these days (quite literally), even though most, if not all 2021 adventures of the sort have a common source: Street Speed 717 a.k.a. Mike Furman.
Ever since he jumped his 2021 Ram 1500 TRX to destruction back in January, a shenanigan that got him into legal trouble, the vlogger has been hooked on getting off the ground.
As such, he recently built what must be the least protective garage a V12 Lamborghini has ever been in, at least this side of being parked in a swimming pool, something we might call a dirt ramp. He then took his Urus to about 30 mph (48 kph) and went straight over the Aventador sitting in the middle of the setup.
Having practiced not only the landing itself but also his mid-air facial expression using a slightly but viciously modified Dodge Challenger, Mike seems to have nailed the maneuver. Some dirt and rocks landing on the supercar appear to be the only trouble caused in the making of the video below.
Given the said conclusion, as well as the fact that Lamborghini engineers made serious efforts to ensure the Urus can perform well when taken off the beaten path, pointing one's finger at the vlogger for pulling a bit of a Dukes of Hazzard on his two Lambos might be a bit more difficult than it looks.
Regardless, the double-Lambo battle against gravity can be found at the 8:47 point of the clip below, with it being just one of the many leaps the said ramp facilitated.