Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Racing Onto Asphalt 9: Legends This Month

Asphalt 9: Legends is one of the top mobile racing games, and what’s more, parent company Gameloft is now getting ready to bring this title to Xbox consoles in a surprising release that would mark a rare occasion when a mobile game makes its way to consoles and not the other way around. 1 photo



The company has therefore paid close attention to every little detail, and while the graphics are impressive given it’s a mobile racing game we’re talking about here, we should expect everything to be pushed to the next level once the Xbox version comes out.



In the meantime, however, the Android and iOS version of Asphalt 9: Legends is getting another important car model. It’s the



The track-only Lambo will therefore make its debut in the world of racing games in the Asphalt racing franchise, and Gameloft says a new update that will include the hypercar is projected to launch on May 13.



Needless to say, the release is pretty exciting for Asphalt gamers, especially because the Essenza SCV12 is a monster in all regards. The car’s naturally aspirated V12 engine develops more than 830 horsepower, and given only some 40 units would be produced, it goes without saying we won’t be seeing one too often.



The hypercar will land in the game with a lineup of eight different colors, and Gameloft will also launch a Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Challenge whose first qualifying round will go live on May 13 and will end three days later, with the next stages to take place in June and July.



