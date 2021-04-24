Lamborghini Miura All Terrain Concept Imagined as the Ultimate Rally Car

Gandini X gravel - how else would you describe the terrain tamer that is the Lamborghini Miura portrayed in the rendering currently sitting on our screens? And yes, there seems to be a method to the madness of turning the vehicle that defined the supercar as we know it today into a contraption that's ready to jump dunes, dance in the snow and tackle whatever obstacle the terrain has to throw at it.
For one, jacked-up sportscars looks like they're set to become a serious niche these days (here's the upcoming Porsche 911 "Safari" as proof). It's not so much that people are preparing for the apocalypse, with the reason for the increasing popularity of the genre actually being related to the increasing demand for customization.
Besides, such a Lamborghini street car would somehow build on what the rallying world had to offer decades ago. For instance, we're refering to another iconic Marcello Gandini design, namely the Lancia Stratos of the 1970s, which was born as the world's first purpose-built rally car, while obviously also receiving a road incarnation.
Those days also saw Porsche introducing multiple rally cars, even though the 911 that happened to inspire this eccentric proposal is of more recent making.
You see, digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who took the Miura down the [insert favorite off-roading race here] route, wanted to come up with something that would rival the (ACS) All-Terrain Competition Study that Californian developer Singer introduced back in January.
The digital master even went as far as imagining a homologated racing series that would pit the Singer ACS against his Miura A.T (All Terrain) and, if we might turn this into a collective dream, other highly customised high-riding beasts wearing the Raging Bull badge.
In fact, the insane mud flaps of the Lamborghini have been lifted straight off the said 911 and they make one hell of a tip for one hell of an iceberg.
As usual with such desert-roaming machines, the most important part of the transformation is the one we can't completely see, so you can expect some rugged two-dampers-per-wheel hardware to be lurking underneath the surface.
Speaking of the rolling goodies, the beadlock ones seen here are Fuel Off-Road's Unit wheels, wrapped in Toyo tires that aren't afrain to get off the beaten path. In fact, they pretty much adore that.
The rising tail of the Lambo sits above a fascia that still features the clean, classic style, albeit with the latter sporting new-age elements, such as the sculpted central exhaust tips, which make a world of a difference.
And while we're discussing new-age touches, the way in which the LED graphics, which look like they were drawn with the Lamborghini design language in mind, fill the classic overall shape of the front and rear clusters is a testament to both the inconic nature of the original design and Saleem's majestic work.
Oh, and as Miura aficionados will tell you, the said headlights and taillights are a clue towards the derivative used as a starting point for the project. That would be the Miura SV, a mature version that landed in 1971, just a few years before the Countach took over.
Zooming in on the side skirt extensions we notice a carbon finish. And we suspect the wonder material to be hiding underneath the livery seen here. After all, with all the not-exactly-light rugged terrain hardware fitted to it, this Italian machine needs all the help it can get in the battle against the scales.
This digital build includes a special breed of barely visible additions, which are there to cope with the inevitable oopsies, from the underbody protection plates, which are presumably made of aluminum, to the roll cage adorning the cabin. Oh, and when it comes to the interior nothing shows this Miura means business like those competition buckets.
The motivation for dreaming up such a go-anywhere mix? We're only guessing here, but Saleem, who is a man of practical nature, having brought some his kits into the real world, might've simply decided to stop waiting for Lamborghini to come up with a potential follow-up to the high-riding Huracan Sterrato concept released back in 2019.
Then again, with the Sant'Agata Bolognese automaker having built the LM002 decades before super-SUVs were a thing, one could argue that this digitally remastered Miura packs more Lamborghini genes than it might appear.
Besides, such a Lamborghini street car would somehow build on what the rallying world had to offer decades ago. For instance, we're refering to another iconic Marcello Gandini design, namely the Lancia Stratos of the 1970s, which was born as the world's first purpose-built rally car, while obviously also receiving a road incarnation.
Those days also saw Porsche introducing multiple rally cars, even though the 911 that happened to inspire this eccentric proposal is of more recent making.
You see, digital artist Khyzyl Saleem, who took the Miura down the [insert favorite off-roading race here] route, wanted to come up with something that would rival the (ACS) All-Terrain Competition Study that Californian developer Singer introduced back in January.
The digital master even went as far as imagining a homologated racing series that would pit the Singer ACS against his Miura A.T (All Terrain) and, if we might turn this into a collective dream, other highly customised high-riding beasts wearing the Raging Bull badge.
In fact, the insane mud flaps of the Lamborghini have been lifted straight off the said 911 and they make one hell of a tip for one hell of an iceberg.
As usual with such desert-roaming machines, the most important part of the transformation is the one we can't completely see, so you can expect some rugged two-dampers-per-wheel hardware to be lurking underneath the surface.
Speaking of the rolling goodies, the beadlock ones seen here are Fuel Off-Road's Unit wheels, wrapped in Toyo tires that aren't afrain to get off the beaten path. In fact, they pretty much adore that.
The rising tail of the Lambo sits above a fascia that still features the clean, classic style, albeit with the latter sporting new-age elements, such as the sculpted central exhaust tips, which make a world of a difference.
And while we're discussing new-age touches, the way in which the LED graphics, which look like they were drawn with the Lamborghini design language in mind, fill the classic overall shape of the front and rear clusters is a testament to both the inconic nature of the original design and Saleem's majestic work.
Oh, and as Miura aficionados will tell you, the said headlights and taillights are a clue towards the derivative used as a starting point for the project. That would be the Miura SV, a mature version that landed in 1971, just a few years before the Countach took over.
Zooming in on the side skirt extensions we notice a carbon finish. And we suspect the wonder material to be hiding underneath the livery seen here. After all, with all the not-exactly-light rugged terrain hardware fitted to it, this Italian machine needs all the help it can get in the battle against the scales.
This digital build includes a special breed of barely visible additions, which are there to cope with the inevitable oopsies, from the underbody protection plates, which are presumably made of aluminum, to the roll cage adorning the cabin. Oh, and when it comes to the interior nothing shows this Miura means business like those competition buckets.
The motivation for dreaming up such a go-anywhere mix? We're only guessing here, but Saleem, who is a man of practical nature, having brought some his kits into the real world, might've simply decided to stop waiting for Lamborghini to come up with a potential follow-up to the high-riding Huracan Sterrato concept released back in 2019.
Then again, with the Sant'Agata Bolognese automaker having built the LM002 decades before super-SUVs were a thing, one could argue that this digitally remastered Miura packs more Lamborghini genes than it might appear.