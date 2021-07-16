Lamborghini Posts All-Time Record H1 Sales, the Urus Is an Absolute Winner

4 Lamborghini Posts Best Sales Year Ever in 2019, Ninth Consecutive Year of Growth

The stunning In other words, the Italian automaker managed to deliver 4,852 vehicles in the first six months of 2021, making it “the best half-year ever”. The number also represents a 6.6% increase over the first half of 2019, or the pre-pandemic era.Unsurprisingly, the Urus held the top spot when it came to the customers’ preferences. The super, which is the Raging Bull’s second high-rider, after the LM002 nicknamed the Rambo Lambo, brought in 2,796 orders, or more than half of the entire sales posted by Lamborghini from January to the end of June. Sales of the Urus went up by 35%, and it was followed by the Huracan, with 1,532 examples sold, a 46% jump, and the Aventador, which accounted for 524 sales, up 21%.“Lamborghini’s course is set for a period of great transformation, where technological innovation and sustainability will go hand in hand with a focus on maximum product performance and loyalty to the brand’s DNA,” said President and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, adding that they “will invest over €1.5 billion ($1.77 billion) by 2024” in the “future electrification of our product range”.Last week, Lamborghini officially bid farewell to the V12-powered supercar by unveiling the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae . The next generation flagship supercar will be electrified from 2023, the car firm has announced.The stunning Huracan STO , with its Super Trofeo EVO DNA, will hit the market this summer, and Lamborghini has confirmed that they will unveil “another new product” shortly, so we’ll definitely keep an eye out for it.

