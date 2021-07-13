Matte White Lamborghini Urus Delivered to Green Bay Packers Star Davante Adams

If you’re a professional athlete in the U.S. and you’re in need of a sporty SUV you can drive every day, it’s hard to find something more popular than the Lamborghini Urus. Players on major contracts will usually choose between the former, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan or the Bentley Bentayga, based on whatever needs they have or what their budget is.
For someone like Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, who just signed a 4-year, $58 million contract (including an $18 million signing bonus and $30 million guaranteed), buying a Lamborghini Urus is the equivalent of somebody with a middle-class income in the U.S. buying a MacBook Pro. Yes, let’s not get into how much professional athletes make, because the numbers are just ridiculous.
Anyway, the spec he chose for his Urus, courtesy Champion Motoring, is quite interesting. The exterior seems to be a sort of matte white, or a very light matte gray – though certainly not Battleship Gray, as the hashtag would suggest in the official IG post.
Other exterior-related highlights include the black wheels, black accents (arches, side sills, spoilers, door handles, mirrors), tinted windows, red calipers and red Lamborghini lettering on the trunk lid right between the taillights.
There’s plenty of red to be found inside as well, where the dual-tone interior boasts red leather on the lower dashboard, door panels and center armrest, with red contrast stitching pretty much everywhere. Overall, this is not a subtle spec, but it’s not flamboyant either. The four-time Pro Bowler doesn’t have bad taste when it comes to cars.
Looks aside, this Lamborghini people hauler should perform just like any other Urus, since there’s been no mention of performance-enhancing modifications. This means that its 4.0-liter twin turbocharged V8 engine is putting down its usual 641 hp (650 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 nm) of torque, which will get you from zero to 62 mph (97 kph) in 3.5 seconds, before maxing you out at 190 mph (305 kph).
