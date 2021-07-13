Jeep Launches Gorilla Glass Windshields, We’re Waiting for the Scratch Tests

Hyundai Did Not Give the Ioniq 5 a Rear Wiper, But Shouldn't It?

The A Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar product, the Gorilla Glass windshield comes to give owners of the aforementioned trucks extra peace of mind on their journeys, as they are more durable compared to the standard offerings.According to the Stellantis-ownedbrand, the Corning Gorilla Glass windshields , accompanied by a 2-year/unlimited mileage warranty from installation, use the same chemical-strengthening technology as smartphone screens. They feature an ultra-thin inner ply and a 52% thicker outer ply that creates superior resistance to chips, cracks, and fractures from pebbles and other debris, both on- and off-road.“Out on the trail or on a daily commute, windshield damage can happen anywhere, at any time,” said the Mopar North America Vice President of Parts & Customer Care, Mark Bosanac. “Our proven, quality-tested JPP replacement windshields, made with Gorilla Glass , offer hard-core Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners additional protection and a factory warranty."For the moment, the Gorilla Glass windshields are only available for certain versions of the Wrangler and Gladiator. However, later this summer, owners of vehicles equipped with extra gear, such as the embedded antenna, forward-facing camera, and/or camera-surround heater, will also be able to order the new part.For the base vehicles, the windshield is available at Mopar at $793, while owners of the previous generation Wrangler (JK) will have to pay $645 for the gizmo.The windshield suitable for rides equipped with the embedded antenna will cost $820 when it goes on sale, and the same part, modified for the forward camera and surround heater, and all three features, will be offered at $927 and $932 respectively.

