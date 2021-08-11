Lamborghini Urus Deemed Unsafe for Small Kids, New Recall Announced in the US

The Lamborghini Urus is facing yet another issue, a potentially defective seatbelt assembly in the middle rear seat that has been equipped to 224 vehicles sold in the United States. Now, these SUVs are being recalled as part of a new safety campaign.
With a 1% estimated defect rate, the potentially faulty Lamborghini Urus included in this recall were assembled between December 11, 2020, and June 25, 2021.
During production, they might have received faulty seatbelt assemblies, made by “certain Autolive Group companies,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) notes, which could turn out to be dangerous for small kids.
More specifically, Autoliv is said to have determined that in these parts, the automatic locking retractor (ALR) function could deactivate too soon. And while it poses no threat to adults, they could be a hazard for occupants of the child restraint seats, as they wouldn’t properly secure them, thus increasing the risk of injury in the event of an accident.
In an official bulletin, the safety agency states that the “owner who elects to use the seatbelt instead of the latch system to secure a child restraint seat will notice that the audible clicking noise made when the ALR function is activated stops well before the seatbelt webbing is fully retracted.”
The fix is relatively easy, as the Raging Bull’s technicians will inspect the rear middle seatbelt assemblies and replace them if they are considered to be unsafe. Dealers will perform this task at no cost to owners, and since the Urus super SUVs included in this safety recall are covered by the factory warranty, Lamborghini will not offer a reimbursement plan.
Owners and dealers will hear from the automaker on or before October 1, 2021. The official number for this recall is L636-R.04.21, and owners of the Italian high-riders will have to use it should they want to contact Lamborghini at 1-866-681-6276.
