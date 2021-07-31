Somebody Needs to Make This Virtual Lamborghini Urus Pickup Truck a Reality ASAP

Many creations stemming from the imaginative minds of virtual artists will never see the light of day – either because they’re too outrageous or due to some technical constraints. But the one portrayed by Siim Parn, the pixel master behind the spdesignsest account on social media could use a dose of love... Perhaps even one that’s big enough to convince some of the custom experts out there it would bode well for their next conversion project.
We have already seen even more scandalous rides that should never exist, but they do. Such as the frighteningly ugly Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat that became a 34-inch wheel-equipped T-top... among others. And we have already seen virtual pickup trucks that are just one step away from turning into reality.
Let’s take the Jurassic Park-themed Ram TRX 6x6 for example. Already there’s a $250k conversion dubbed Warlord, what’s a Steven Spielberg-inspired wrap for the owner? Mere supermarket change, probably.
So, why not have this very cool (yellow, of course) Lamborghini Urus super-SUV turned into a proper off-road truck? With a bed, and all. After all, we have seen Mad Max-style Lamborghini Huracans like the Jumpacan become an unlikely reality. Perhaps the crew over at the “B is for Build” YouTube channel will take notice and embark on another Sant'Agata Bolognese adventure next.
We know it’s probably just wishful thinking, but we are pretty sure a Lambo Urus pickup truck would prove as a fitting answer to America’s (well, Stellantis’) way of churning out all sorts of wondrous monsters. Such as the Jeep Trackhawk, Dodge Demon, Durango SRT Hellcat, or the Ram 1500 TRX. Granted, it would need a bit of adaptation for the bed to arise in the back.
And it would take Lamborghini or the custom shop a while to get everything done. But this Urus pickup truck would probably sell even better than its SUV counterpart in certain regions of the world. Perhaps even coming with a little more oomph than what’s currently available from the 4.0-liter V8? Somewhere around 800 horsepower would be fine for us...
