Almost 4 Dozen Lambos Hit China’s Route 66, Go Dune Bashing In the Desert

Lamborghini has been hosting the ‘Esperienza China Giro’ (Journey into the Vast) since 2015, and for the latest edition, the exotic car firm gathered a total of 42 Raging Bulls for a drive through the country’s northwestern territories.
The road trip took Lambo’s customers through the vast lands of Ningxia and Gansu, over a five-day, 800-km (~500-mile) journey that started from Yinchuan and continued through the Helan mountain range, before arriving at the Fuyin Temple.
Comprising of the company’s super sports cars, such as the Huracan, Aventador and old Gallardo, as well as the Urus super SUV, the convoy then took on Route 66 of Zhongwei, visited the Tonghu Grassland, with its desert, lake and oasis, and made its way to the Lanzhou Danxia Geological Park.
Besides driving in some of China’s most spectacular landscapes, the Lamborghinis stopped in the depths of a desert for the night, with guests checking in a five-star hotel.
The Urus high-riders that took part in the event got the chance to shine in the Tengger Desert. The super SUV features a special sand driving mode, named the Sabbia, and has all-wheel drive with active torque vectoring that guarantees “the agility and precision on sand dunes with reduced grip,” the car manufacturer states.
Considered the spiritual successor to the LM002, the Lamborghini Urus is built around the VW Group’s MLB Evo platform, used in the Audi Q7 and Q8, Volkswagen Touareg, Bentley Bentayga, and Porsche Cayenne too.
A twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 powers it, making 641 HP (650 PS / 478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque and rocketing it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds. However, the powertrain family will reportedly expand when the facelifted iteration debuts, supposedly next year, perhaps with a track-focused variant believed to get the EVO suffix, and an electrified model.
