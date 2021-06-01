Guy Uses His Lamborghini Aventador to Grill Some Meat, Things Go Wrong Fast

On May 29th, a Chinese guy decided to go out and grill some meat. Nothing wrong with spending your weekend having a barbecue, right? Unless you do it in a garage and use your hundreds of thousand-dollar supercar fire exhaust for cooking skewers. Lots of things went wrong with that one...
According to Chinese media, the event took place in Changsha, Hunan. And because people do stupid things for attention, the Lamborghini owner considered that it was a good idea to use his fiery exhaust for cooking his skewers.
His
well-thought-out plan also involved a friend, because someone had to push the accelerator to get the backfire going. There was also an audience who filmed the whole foolish act.
The guy put the skewer in front of the fire exhaust, and flames started blowing on the meat, making the stick bounce back and forth.This lasted only a few seconds, and the obvious happened – the car started to fill with smoke. It doesn't take much to figure out that redlining a powerful V12 on a Lambo Aventador while it's parked will eventually lead to overheating.
The poor Lambo started to shed red tears from all the smoke that started to come out. The high temperature caused the car's expansion tank to burst, spewing red coolant all around. Luckily, things ended there, and the sports car didn't catch fire. If that were to happen, those neighboring luxury cars would've gotten a taste of the cookout too.
This might have been the most expensive barbeque the owner could've asked for. On Chinese social media, some people said that it was the most expensive kebab in history, while others went to describe how commoners cannot understand the rich people's world. Sincerely, we commoners don't – especially people who decide to do stupid stunts that could cost their car and possibly their lives.
His
The guy put the skewer in front of the fire exhaust, and flames started blowing on the meat, making the stick bounce back and forth.This lasted only a few seconds, and the obvious happened – the car started to fill with smoke. It doesn't take much to figure out that redlining a powerful V12 on a Lambo Aventador while it's parked will eventually lead to overheating.
The poor Lambo started to shed red tears from all the smoke that started to come out. The high temperature caused the car's expansion tank to burst, spewing red coolant all around. Luckily, things ended there, and the sports car didn't catch fire. If that were to happen, those neighboring luxury cars would've gotten a taste of the cookout too.
This might have been the most expensive barbeque the owner could've asked for. On Chinese social media, some people said that it was the most expensive kebab in history, while others went to describe how commoners cannot understand the rich people's world. Sincerely, we commoners don't – especially people who decide to do stupid stunts that could cost their car and possibly their lives.